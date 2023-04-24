Vera Farmiga delivers wild cover of Slipknot’s ‘Duality’









The Departed star Vera Farmiga has delivered an unlikely cover of the Slipknot classic ‘Duality’ from their 2003 album Vol. 3: The Subliminal Verses.

The cover continues Farmiga’s tradition of making guest appearances at the Rock Academy music school in Woodstock following performances of Black Sabbath’s ‘War Pigs’ and Iron Maiden’s ‘The Trooper’ in previous years.

Announcing the cover, the 49-year-old Conjuring actor said: “I’ll tell you one thing – this music program is one thing we can’t get enough of. We really do have the time of our lives.”

Adding: “This is for all the chin-pressers. All the eye-pushers. The skit-scratchers. The teeth-grinders.” Before posting the clip on social media and calling the Woodstock facility “the best music school on the planet.”

Accompanying her for the cover was her husband Renn Hawkey who played keyboard for ‘Duality’ before the duo switched roles when Hawkey sang the Echo & The Bunnymen anthem ‘The Killing Moon’. Hawkey is known for his music in the industrial band Deadsy.

You can check out the clip below.