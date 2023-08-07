Venice Film Festival to celebrate Wes Anderson before ‘The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar’ premiere









Ahead of the premiere of The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar at the Venice Film Festival, Wes Anderson will be handed the Cartier Glory to the Filmmaker Award.

The festival runs from August 30th until September 9th with Anderson picking up his prize on September 1st in the Italian city at Palazzo del Cinema. Following the ceremony, The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar will be shown, the 37-minute film starsRalph Fiennes, Benedict Cumberbatch, Dev Patel, Ben Kingsley and Richard Ayoade.

Following the announcement of Anderson’s award, Alberto Barbera, the director of the Venice Film Festival, said: “Wes Anderson is one of the few directors whose unique and unmistakable style can be recognized with just one frame. His formal universe harks back to a childlike and visionary aesthetic, dominated by pastel colors and obsessive care in preparing strictly symmetrical sequences populated by misfit dreamers who are incurably romantic and cheerful.”

He continued: “From the memorable and poignant soundtracks (often inspired by the 1960s) to the extravagant costumes that reflect the characters’ psyche, each detail and the composition of every single shot is painstakingly conceived and masterfully carried out.”

Barbera concluded: “The worlds the director creates are plausible and yet completely imaginary and fictitious, buttressed by surreal humor and a disconcerting taste for the vicissitudes of maladjusted families, absent fathers, and imperturbable mothers. Eccentric and highly idiomatic cinema that is always perfectly entertaining and enjoyable.”

Cyrille Vigneron, president and CEO of Cartier International, added: “Wes Anderson has created a unique and recognizable style. Whether his stories take us to India, New England, Imaginary Hungary, Paris or elsewhere, he brings us in his own imaginary, poetic and truly human world. Everything is fictitious, bizarre, hilarious, yet his characters and heroes touch our heart. The scenography, costumes and scenes have incredible precision in which we immerse ourselves totally and unconditionally.”

Vigneron continued: “Wes Anderson’s professional community includes some of the most famous and accomplished actresses and actors of the world who morph into his creations to become incredible characters, heroes and villains. His movies are formal art pieces in their construction. Through this endless creativity he continuously shares with us a truly humanistic view on the world.

He finished by noting: “The more the world becomes dangerous, crazy, uncertain, the more his world looks like a safe place to be, and to look forward to. We are very happy and honored to celebrate him with the Cartier Glory to the Filmmaker Award.”

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar is set to be released on Netflix on October 13th. Watch the trailer for Anderson’s most-recent film Asteroid City below.