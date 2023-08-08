Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig picks his “favourite guitar solo of all time”









Vampire Weekend were one of the leading figures of late 2000s indie rock, entering mainstream consciousness with their 2008 self-titled debut record. Led by Ezra Koenig‘s witty lyricism, the album was an idiosyncratic collection of songs inspired by college campuses and preppy kids.

The band were a far cry from the stereotypical image of ‘sex, drugs and rock and roll’, often sporting conservative outfits consisting of jumpers, shirts and chinos – even the odd boat shoe here and there. However, Vampire Weekend incorporated a vast range of influences, from punk to African pop, to create their distinctive sound, leading to widespread indie success.

With their debut record, Vampire Weekend spawned the hit single ‘A-Punk’, one of the most recognisable indie anthems of the 2000s. Moreover, several songs from the album were used in popular shows, from Gossip Girl to Skins and The Inbetweeners. The band found great success among music communities online, particularly on Tumblr, securing them as cult figures of 21st-century indie.

Their sophomore record, Contra, debuted at number one on the US Billboard Charts, which included singles such as ‘Cousins’ and ‘Horchata’. The 2010 album only further established the band as indie giants, even if the record’s release resulted in a lawsuit regarding the photo used on the cover. They impressed critics once again with Modern Vampires of the City in 2013 before returning in 2019 with Father of the Bride, which won ‘Best Alternative Music Album’ at the Grammy Awards.

Much of Vampire Weekend’s sound is defined by angular rhythms, fast-paced drums, warm keys and catchy melodies, with prominent guitar solos practically absent. However, that doesn’t mean Koenig can’t appreciate a good riff, although his choice of favourite guitar solo is, unsurprisingly, a rather unconventional pick.

During an interview with Radio X, Koenig selected several songs that have changed his life, ranging from the club classic ‘Call On Me’ by Eric Prydz to Meatloaf’s hit ‘I Would Do Anything For Love’. However, he revealed that Kate Bush’s ‘Wuthering Heights’ contains his “favourite guitar solo of all time,” stating that he’s always loved the “drama” of the song.

Detailing further, he explained: “That was a song I discovered when I was probably 14 or 15. You have a lot of angsty feelings around that age.”

Koenig added: “The guitar solo on the fade out…I remember being kind of an angsty 14-year-old and just going back and hearing it.” Koenig expanded on his love for the song, saying: “It’s so emotional. I just love what they do. I associate that with an angsty, sad period.”

Bush’s 1978 song was written when the singer was just 18, and she became the first woman to top the charts with a self-penned track. The dreamy guitar solo was played by Ian Bairnson, who had a broken arm while recording. Alongside his work with Bush, he was also a member of the Alan Parsons Project and Pilot. His solo on ‘Wuthering Heights’ is the perfect accompaniment to the theatricality of Bush’s vocal performance, as she channels Cathy from Emily Brontë’s book of the same name.

Revisit the song below.