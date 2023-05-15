US Vice President Kamala Harris shows off new vinyl purchases









US Vice President Kamala Harris revealed some of her favourite records earlier in the week and discussed a handful of her best-loved artists.

The Democratic Party second in command was shopping in Washington D.C.’s Home Rule Records when she decided to share her thoughts on some of her buys with the photographers on the scene. “Do you know music?” she quipped in a video posted to her Instagram this week on May 9th.

She then pulled out a Charles Mingus record, calling the late jazz pioneer “Charlie Mingus”, before describing him as “really one of the greatest jazz performers ever”. Elsewhere, she had picked up funk and soul musician Roy Ayers’ Everybody Loves the Sunshine, which the politician labelled a “classic” and one of her “favourite albums of all time”.

Her final exhibit was the 1959 collaboration between influential jazz figures Louis Armstrong and Ella Fitzgerald, Porgy and Bess. The third and final record by the pair for Verve Records, it’s a suite of tracks from the George Gershwin opera of the same name.

“I had the pleasure of stopping by @hrrecords in DC to celebrate Small Business Week,” Harris captioned her Instagram post. “Mingus, Ayers, Fitzgerald and Armstrong—if you don’t know, now you know!”

