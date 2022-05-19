Four unsigned artists to perform at Paul McCartney's childhood home









Four unsigned musical acts are to write and perform in the childhood home of Paul McCartney, following in the footsteps of the most influential band of all time, The Beatles. It’s an unassuming terraced house on Forthlin Road, Allerton, Liverpool, that is being opened to this set of aspiring artists, and it is where some of the band’s best-loved hits were penned.

It was announced that Serena Ittoo from Enfield, folk duo Humm from Bath, Emily Theodora from Richmond and Dullan from Wrexham are the four artists selected to take part in the inaugural ‘The Forthlin Sessions’.

Brother of Paul McCartney, Mike explained: “It’s wonderful that the two-up, two-down we grew up in is hosting a new generation of musicians over 60 years on.”

“From an ordinary house in an ordinary street, amazing things happened because of being given the opportunity to express ourselves creatively, and we’re passing that on today,” he said. “I’m looking forward to seeing how the story of Forthlin, and what the public shares, sparks new music from these four acts and more widely.”

Wanting to use the house for gregarious means, McCartney concluded: “We want our little house to keep inspiring people for generations to come.”

The house has been restored by The National Trust to look almost exactly the same as when Paul and Mike grew up there. Now, the Trust is asking members of the public to share stories of how The Beatles songs written at the house inspired them, with some of the most famous being ‘Love Me Do’, ‘Please Please Me’, ‘I Saw Her Standing There’ and ‘When I’m 64’.

Legendary broadcaster Annie Nightingale opined that the music created at Forthlin Road “lit the fuse” for many in her generation, showing them they could become whatever they wanted to be.

“I have spent all my life trying to say thank you to The Beatles, who made succeeding generations believe that, yes, you can achieve your dreams,” she explained. “There were no trappings, no luxury in the young McCartneys’ home in Forthlin Road. But there was music and inspiration. They were saying, ‘If we can make our dreams come true, so can you.’”

The ‘Forthlin Sessions’ will be hosted on June 17th and broadcast online.

