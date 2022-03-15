Unreleased Prince album to be issued for the first time









Prince’s unreleased Camille album is finally coming to audiences. Third Man Records co-founders Jack White and Ben Blackwell obtained the rights to the 1986 album in which the artist who was then known as Prince performed under an androgynous guise. “We’re finally going to put it out,” Blackwell told Mojo. “Prince’s people agreed – almost too easy”.

As it happens, the eight tracks have been released to the public in some form or another. ‘Good Love’ appeared on the soundtrack to a Michael J.Fox vehicle, Bright Lights, Big City. ‘Rockhard in a Funky Place’ appeared on The Black Album, which was released to the public in the 1990s, and ‘Rebirth of the Flesh’ was released in 2020, as part of the repackaged reissue of Sign O’ the Times. ‘Housequake’, ‘Strange Relationship’ and ‘If I Was Your Girlfriend’ ended up on the original Sign O’ the Times, which was released to the general public in 1987. ‘Feel U Up’ and ‘Shockadelica’, meanwhile, were released as B-sides. This will be the first time that the songs will make up breathing, flowing album.

Jack White reportedly bid a fee as high as $49,375 in an auction to win a copy of the album. There is said to be 25 copies of the album that was produced in the 1980s before Prince decided to shelve the project. Although Third Man has acquired a copy of Camille, they have not yet announced a release date for the event.

In other Prince-related news, the artist’s estate was finalised in an agreement that satisfied all the members of his nuclear family. The artist’s estate was given a final value of $156.4 million. L. Londell McMillan, attorney for three of Prince’s siblings felt relieved that the proceedings had come to an end, revealing that it had been a long “six years”, which he and the clients he represented could finally move away from, feeling that they had set out what they wanted to do. The three siblings felt they were entitled to their fair share of their brother’s earnings, and fought for their right to receive a certain fraction of the wealth.

