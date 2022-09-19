The unreleased animated film Brendan Fraser made with Marlon Brando









Marlon Brando is regularly cited as one of the greatest acting talents of the 20th century, known for his unforgettable performances in immortal films such as On the Waterfront and The Godfather, among countless others. Unfortunately, the most mysterious film of Brando’s career, where he starred alongside Brendan Fraser, never saw the light of day.

In the early 2000s, Brando decided to participate in the last project of his extensive and illustrious career in the world of cinema. While many actors decide that they have something to prove with their last films, Brando felt no such need because he had been one of the greats for a long time. That’s exactly why he chose a very different kind of film.

Titled Big Bug Man, Brando’s last production was an animated TV film where Brendan Fraser was supposed to voice the role of a worker at a candy factory who garners special abilities after being bitten by an insect. Brando was supposed to star as the founder/matriarch of the company, an old woman named Mrs. Sour.

Described as “a funny, acerbic old lady – a sort of mean Willie Wonka”, Mrs. Sour was very close to Brando’s heart. Although the voice recordings took place in Brando’s home, he was so dedicated to method acting that he put on a blonde wig and dressed up for the part. While talking about the role, he admitted that it was “the most fun I’ve had since playing Julius Caesar”.

“Strange as it sounds, playing an old lady in an animated picture was something Brando wanted to do for years,” co-director Bob Bendetson said. His enthusiasm for the role was the reason why he was able to do the recordings since his health conditions were rapidly deteriorating at that point in time.

Brando had to be on oxygen for six hours each day, but he was a true professional and dedicated himself to the role. Big Bug Man is now cited as Brando’s last known film role, but unfortunately, it was never released or distributed by the studio. The legendary actor passed away a month after the recordings took place.

In an interview, executive producer Gabriel Grunfeld revealed that Brando gave the film his all. He recalled: “Despite being on oxygen for six hours a day, Marlon was still full of energy and invention. There was a real sense he knew this might be his last role, and he approached it with real vigour.”

