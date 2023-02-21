Unknown Mortal Orchestra share new song ‘Nadja’









Unknown Mortal Orchestra - 'Nadja' 4

American by way of New Zealand indie rockers Unknown Mortal Orchestra are currently in the end stages of promoting their upcoming fifth studio album, V. Before the new LP sees its release date midway through March, the band are sharing another preview single in the form of the new song, ‘Nadja’.

Gentle and intoxicating, ‘Nadja’ rolls along without any sense of hyperactivity. With a relaxed rhythm behind him, singer Ruban Nielson unfurls one of his most hypnotic vocal performances. As themes of escape and paranoia float around the lyrics, some of the same ones that appeared on previous singles like ‘Layla’ and ‘I Killed Captain Cook’, Nielson counteracts the darkness with a supreme sense of sonic bliss.

To go along with that easy-going attitude, Unknown Mortal Orchestra has released a new video for ‘Nadja’. Produced by the same team that helmed the video for ‘Layla’, the visualiser for ‘Nadja’ mixes dark shadows and isolation with images of bright colours and parties, emphasising the contrast between the song’s tone and its lyrics.

“We were in awe of the power of the songs’ simplicity; how its beauty rises without pretension, creating an honest and poetic testament that reaches into the heart,” director Vira-Lata explains about the song’s new visualiser. “We wanted to match the poetic tenderness of the songs with a visually intimate storyline that felt extremely honest and showcased fleeting moments of a true friendship.”

There are plenty of intricate details that float around Unknown Mortal Orchestra’s work, but songs like ‘Nadja’ work just as well when you decide to turn off your brain and let the sweet dulcet tones wash over your brain. For many, these are the coldest months out of the entire year. We could all use a bit of summery energy and sunshine, even if that sunshine is hiding something a bit more difficult and stormy under the surface.

Therein lies the great appeal of ‘Nadja’ and Unknown Mortal Orchestra as a band: they can be a good time band for the bad times or vice versa, depending on what you’re looking for at any given moment. That’s a delicate balancing act, one that requires quite a bit of deft skill and deliberate intention. The good news is that you’re in good hands with Unknown Mortal Orchestra, one of the deftest bands in the modern day.

Check out the video for ‘Nadja’ down below. V is set for a March 17th release.