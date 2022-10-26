Unknown Mortal Orchestra share 'I Killed Captain Cook' and announce 2023 tour

Unknown Mortal Orchestra have released the first track from their forthcoming double album. The song is entitled ‘I Killed Captain Cook’. The band have also announced that they will be heading out on tour throughout 2023.
The new track is an acoustic tune told from the viewpoint of the Hawaiian killer who put an end to the life of exploring coloniser Captain James Cook. Cook had tried to kidnap a Hawaiian chief back in 1779. Ruban Nielson explained that his mother would tell him the story when he was a young lad.
Sharing the song online, Nielson said, “I wrote this song for my mother, who is a legendary hula dancer and native Hawaiian. I made the video with my super 8 camera; my mum, my daughter, and I went to the beach at Keaukaha in Hilo, Hawaii, where mum interpreted the song in her language of hula. After some light warm rain, I ran my camera and captured this moment.”
The press release for the single states the song will feature on a hitherto untitled double album that will find release at some point next year. The track is the band’s first since they released the non-album singles ‘That Life’ and ‘Weekend Run’ last year.
Unknown Mortal Orchestra 2023 tour dates:
- March 20 Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory Spokane
- March 22 Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
- March 25 Seattle, WA – The Moore Theatre
- March 27 Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
- March 28 San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
- March 31 San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park
- April 01 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
- April 02 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
- April 04 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
- April 05 Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater
- April 06 St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
- April 07 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
- April 08 Chicago, IL – Radius
- April 10 Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre
- April 11 Toronto, Ontario – Queen Elizabeth Theatre
- April 13 New York, NY – Webster Hall
- April 14 New York, NY – Webster Hall
- April 18 Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club
- April 21 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
- April 22 Boston, MA – Roadrunner
- May 30 Bexhill, England – De La Warr Pavilion
- May 31 London, England – O2 Brixton Academy
- June 15 Manchester, England – Albert Hall
- June 16 Leeds, England – Stylus
- June 07 Glasgow, Scotland – SWG3 Galvanizers