Unknown Mortal Orchestra share 'I Killed Captain Cook' and announce 2023 tour









Unknown Mortal Orchestra have released the first track from their forthcoming double album. The song is entitled ‘I Killed Captain Cook’. The band have also announced that they will be heading out on tour throughout 2023.

The new track is an acoustic tune told from the viewpoint of the Hawaiian killer who put an end to the life of exploring coloniser Captain James Cook. Cook had tried to kidnap a Hawaiian chief back in 1779. Ruban Nielson explained that his mother would tell him the story when he was a young lad.

Sharing the song online, Nielson said, “I wrote this song for my mother, who is a legendary hula dancer and native Hawaiian. I made the video with my super 8 camera; my mum, my daughter, and I went to the beach at Keaukaha in Hilo, Hawaii, where mum interpreted the song in her language of hula. After some light warm rain, I ran my camera and captured this moment.”

The press release for the single states the song will feature on a hitherto untitled double album that will find release at some point next year. The track is the band’s first since they released the non-album singles ‘That Life’ and ‘Weekend Run’ last year.

Unknown Mortal Orchestra 2023 tour dates:

March 20 Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory Spokane

March 22 Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

March 25 Seattle, WA – The Moore Theatre

March 27 Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

March 28 San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

March 31 San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

April 01 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

April 02 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

April 04 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

April 05 Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

April 06 St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

April 07 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

April 08 Chicago, IL – Radius

April 10 Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre

April 11 Toronto, Ontario – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

April 13 New York, NY – Webster Hall

April 14 New York, NY – Webster Hall

April 18 Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club

April 21 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

April 22 Boston, MA – Roadrunner

May 30 Bexhill, England – De La Warr Pavilion

May 31 London, England – O2 Brixton Academy

June 15 Manchester, England – Albert Hall

June 16 Leeds, England – Stylus

June 07 Glasgow, Scotland – SWG3 Galvanizers