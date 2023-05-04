Unheard Prince material to be unveiled at Paisley Park’s Celebration









The upcoming Celebration festival at Paisley Park will feature the unveiling of previously unheard music from Prince.

The event begins on June 8th and runs through until June 11th at the late musician’s former residence. Celebration began in 2017 as a way for his fans to commemorate his legacy, and this year, they’ll also hear inside his vault of unreleased recordings. Additionally, as it is seven years since his passing, there will also be an exploration of Prince’s fascination with the number at Celebration.

As well as music from Prince’s vault, there will also be appearances by Chaka Khan, Chuck D, D-Nice and Doug E. Fresh at the event. There will also be special performances by Sounds of Blackness and The Steeles, Stokley of Mint Condition, members of Prince’s band NPG, his former backing singer Shelby J, and DJ Rashida.

In other Prince news, Shania Twain recently revealed she once turned down the opportunity to make a collaborative album with the late musician. “I missed out on that because Prince called me when I got divorced,” Twain told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe.

She added: “We’re on the phone and he said, ‘Shania, why don’t you come to Paisley Park? I want to make the next Rumours album with you.’ And that was the weirdest thing he could have ever have said, because Mutt — his standard of what he thought, where I could live as a standard — was that album, Rumours album.”

See more