Unearthed ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ manuscript reveals different title and lyrics for iconic Queen song









Queen fans will be able to view some of Freddie Mercury‘s most prized possessions and rare belongings at an exhibition, Freddie Mercury: A World of His Own, in Sotheby’s Auction House between August 4th and September 5th, 2023.

Around 1,500 items previously belonging to the iconic frontman, which haven’t been exhibited before, will be displayed at the London auction house. From sunglasses to shoes and original Queen manuscripts, fans will have the exciting opportunity to view these exclusive items before they are sold.

Some of the proceeds will go to the Mercury Phoenix Trust and the Elton John Aids Foundation. One of the most coveted items on sale is Mercury’s original never-before-seen manuscript for ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, the band’s biggest hit.

Released in 1975, the song, which Mercury referred to as a “mock opera,” reigned at number one on the UK Singles Chart for nine weeks when it was released. It has since been regarded as one of the greatest songs ever made. Thus, it is estimated to sell for between $100,000 and $150,000.

This previously unearthed manuscript reveals a different trajectory for the song, which was almost called ‘Mongolian Rhapsody’. Written on paper from British Midland Airways, Mercury’s words are scrawled and crossed out, with alternative lyrics barely able to be deciphered.

It appears that the iconic line “Mama just killed a man” was meant to be “Mama, there’s a war began, I’ve got to leave tonight.” Mercury clearly went through an extensive editing process to get to the final cut.

Talking to the Guardian, Mary Austin, who takes care of Mercury’s estate, explained: “Freddie was an incredible and intelligent collector who showed us that there is beauty and fun and conversation to be found in everything.”

“I hope [the exhibitions and auctions] will be an opportunity to share all the many facets of Freddie, both public and private, and for the world to understand more about, and celebrate, his unique and beautiful spirit.”

See more Did you know ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ was originally titled ‘Mongolian Rhapsody’?



Written entirely by Freddie Mercury, a never-before-seen early draft reveals untold insights into one of the greatest pop songs of the 20th century.



Read more: https://t.co/m8t4hoE39s pic.twitter.com/hlSHvhxCOD — Sotheby’s (@Sothebys) May 31, 2023