Under the Spotlight: Examining John C. Reilly’s performance in ‘Magnolia’









Perhaps nowadays, John C. Reilly is best known for his comedy roles. He’s performed in some of the best comedy movies of the 21st Century, including the Adam McKay-directed films Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby and Stepbrothers, all of which he starred alongside the modern king of comedy Will Ferrell, and Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story.

However, we ought not to forget Reilly’s contributions to the world of drama, particularly his efforts in Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Lobster, Martin Scorsese’s Gangs of New York and The Aviator and the biopic Stan and Ollie, in which he portrayed the classic comic Oliver Hardy – the other half of Steve Coogan’s Stan Laurel.

Yet perhaps Reilly’s most significant dramatic work arrived in the early films of Paul Thomas Anderson. He starred in Anderson’s first feature-length movie Hard Eight as the homeless man John Finnegan alongside Philip Baker Hall, as well as his next cinematic offering as the arrogant pornstar Reed Rothchild/Chest Rockwell in Boogie Nights.

Arguably Reilly’s best dramatic effort came in Anderson’s follow-up to Boogie Nights, the 1999 epic drama Magnolia. The film centres on several interlinked characters in the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles, who each explore the nature of loneliness, forgiveness and the meaning of life. Today, to celebrate Reilly’s birthday, we’re going to be taking a closer look at his performance as police officer Jim Kurring.

Jim is an emotional cop who undoubtedly lacks the respect of his fellow officers. He’s certainly not the best man for the job, being rather overly sentimental and clumsy, but he takes the role and its responsibilities far more seriously than any of his colleagues do. And in that light, the ever-likeable Reilly is indeed the perfect man for the job.

Perhaps it’s Reilly’s subtlety that makes his excellence in Magnolia so evident. He lacks the typical Hollywood sheen of other star actors, but that slots him into the role of Jim all the more comfortably. Jim ultimately wants to help the citizens of Los Angeles, and a more traditionally good-looking actor might have come across as more self-serving, lacking the humility that Reilly’s, with no disrespect, rather squishy face provides.

We first come across Jim when he investigates a woman’s apartment and finds a dead body in the closet. A more adept officer would have arrested the woman immediately, but Jim’s willingness to find the good in people leads to something of a comic disaster, and she gets away, and we really see Reilly’s likeability come to the fore in moments like this.

The LA native with whom Jim has the most captivating moments, though, and those in which his acting truly shines, is Melora Walters’ Claudia Wilson, the estranged daughter of a game show host with serious cocaine addiction. Jim is oblivious to Claudia’s habit; she does her best to hide it from him, but we audience members can see that she doesn’t entirely succeed.

Thankfully for Claudia, though, Jim’s naivety, beautifully performed by Reilly, leads to him asking her out on a date. There’s a genuine awkwardness to their developing relationship that is a true testament to Reilly’s ability as an actor, and we are deeply moved by Jim’s compassion for others, even when it is at the cost of his own self-respect.

When Jim meets Claudia for their date, having lost his gun, he confesses his ineptitude for serving in the police force, and Reilly brings an air of moving tragedy that never dissipates. Jim’s seeing the best in others leads to Claudia being able to trust him, even if only for a moment, about her troubled past and the sexual abuse she suffered at the hands of her estranged father. Their relationship is awkward, sure, and the contrast between Jim’s naivety and Claudia’s coke-induced anxiety is a wonderful juxtaposition, but it’s one that comes across as genuine love between two people on the precipice of loneliness.

Reilly is brimming with honesty, and Jim is a bright light in an ever-darkening world. He helps William H. Macy’s Donnie Smith in his quest and always puts the needs of others before his own. Jim wants to be loved, and with an actor like Reilly portraying him, he receives it in abundance, not from within the film world, but from us audience members looking on at his altruistic deeds.

Tom Cruise, who played the beyond-misogynistic sex-motivational speaker Frank Mackey, was nominated for an Academy Award for his performance in Magnolia, but amazingly, Reilly was not. It’s a deep shame that the actor’s efforts went somewhat unnoticed back then, but some 20-plus years after the film’s initial release, we have now begun to recognise that it’s Reilly, not Cruise, that is the real hero and the star player of Anderson’s movie.