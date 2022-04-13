‘Under The Skin’ voted the best British film of the 21st century









Under The Skin has been officially declared the best British film of the 21st century as part of a new critics poll.

The sci-fi drama, directed by Jonathan Glazer, was judged by 60 film reviewers from national newspapers, leading film magazines and freelance critics for Massive Cinema, who allowed every film released from January 1st, 2000, to be in the running for this prestigious title. The 2013 film starring Scarlett Johansson, which was considered a box office failure when it was released, has built a stellar reputation in the years that followed. The biggest testament to this title is the incredible films alongside it in the top ten, including masterpieces such as Morvern Callar, directed by Lynne Ramsay and This Is England, directed by Shane Meadows.

Under The Skin wasn’t the only film directed by Jonathan Glazer high in the results either, with Sexy Beast coming in 15th pace, incredibly high when you consider the 1000s of movies released in the 22 years of films eligible for the title. Glazer had some tough competition, too, with Lynne Ramsay having two spots in the top ten, with 2002 effort Morvern Callar in second place and 2017s You Were Never Really Here placing ninth.

Other famous faces also appeared high on the list too, with Edgar Wright’s Shaun of the Dead, Paddington 2 by Paul King, The Souvenir by Joanna Hogg and more. See the full list, below.

The best British films of the 21st century:

Under the Skin (2013) dir. Jonathan Glazer Morvern Callar (2002) dir. Lynne Ramsay Paddington 2 (2017) dir. Paul King Fish Tank (2009) dir. Andrea Arnold The Souvenir (2019) dir. Joanna Hogg This Is England (2006) dir. Shane Meadows The Favourite (2018) dir. Yorgos Lanthimos Children of Men (2006) dir. Alfonso Cuaron You Were Never Really Here (2018) dir. Lynne Ramsay God’s Own Country (2017) dir. Francis Lee Shame (2011) dir. Steve McQueen We Need to Talk About Kevin (2011) dir. Lynne Ramsay Ex Machina (2014) dir. Alex Garland Rocks (2020) dir. Sarah Gavron Sexy Beast (2000) dir. Jonathan Glazer Shaun of the Dead (2004) dir. Edgar Wright Lovers Rock (2020) dir. Steve McQueen Hunger (2008) dir. Steve McQueen Bend It Like Beckham (2002) dir. Gurinder Chadha The Souvenir Part II (2022) dir. Joanna Hogg

