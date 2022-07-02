Umbro teams up with Joe Strummer Foundation for charity football shirt









Sports manufacturer Umbro has teamed up with the Joe Strummer Foundation for a charity football shirt.

The shirt plans to raise money for the initiatives which the foundation supports, and also combines Strummer’s love of football. The late frontman of The Clash was a Chelsea fan, and once wrote a track which was an ode to England defender Tony Adams.

According to a press statement, “During rehearsals at Vanilla Studios in Pimlico for the recording of London Calling in 1979; he and the rest of the Clash played lots of 5-a-side and used football as a means of bringing the band closer together, getting them tight and making them play together as one. Local kids would come and knock on the door and ask them to play.”

It goes on to say the JSF FC ‘Strummer United’ campaign aims to promote equality, inclusivity, and diversity. Additionally, they hope to provide opportunities to young people.

The Umbro x Joe Strummer Foundation shirt is emblazoned with an exclusive Strummer football motif. Furthermore, the back of each shirt has ‘STRUMMER 22’ printed on it. It is also made from 100% recycled polyester.

The shirt is priced at £50 and all proceeds made from the item will go to the Joe Strummer Foundation and the projects affiliated with the charity.

JSF & @umbro are delighted to announce the launch of our very special collaboration: the STRUMMER UTD jersey ⚽️



Get your hands on one of these future classics:https://t.co/F8gMmpTE3a#JSFFCXUMBRO pic.twitter.com/aZpcF8RjN7 — Joe Strummer Foundation (@JSF_charity) July 1, 2022