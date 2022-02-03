Umbro and New Order release football clothing collaboration









Umbro has partnered with New Order once again to release what will be the second collaborative line between the Manchester neighbours.

The new line will include items that will celebrate the early 1990s collaborations that saw New Order unite indie, dance and football fans with the release of their hit single ‘World In Motion’.

The song became a classic football anthem complete with a rap section from footballer John Barnes; fans all over England were chanting the lyrics during the 1990 World Cup, and in yet another year without reaching a final, it became the most memorable part of the World Cup that year for most England fans.

The new collaborative range features a classic Umbro jacquard pattern which sports the England ‘90 woven taping along the sleeves. The limited-edition jersey will be priced at £50 and will include both New Order and Umbro logos as well as a larger ‘World In Motion’ motif on the chest.

Also available is a New Order training-top (priced at £55), a New Order Celebration Jacket (£65) and a New Order Bobble Beanie (£20). Head here to see more items.

This marks the second collaboration between band and brand with the first occurring last May, prior to the 2021 Euro finals, where a collection of rain macs, tracksuits and football jerseys were released.

This news comes soon after New Order’s return to live performance following the pandemic. In one of the group’s early return shows last November, frontman Bernard Sumner targeted the “put together shit” of modern music in a rant during New Order’s concert at The O2 in London.

Sumner frequently addressed the crowd, joking that the show would end early after the rapturous response to the hit song ‘Bizarre Love Triangle’.

He later started to make a point, before drummer Stephen Morris began playing, to which Sumner later returned: “It’s good to hear real music rather than this put together shit that’s inflicted on all of us these days.”