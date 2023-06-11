Uma Thurman names her favourite movie of all time









Actor Uma Thurman rose to the public’s attention when she starred in Quentin Tarantino’s 1994 film Pulp Fiction, although by that point, she had already left her modelling career behind and had starred in Dangerous Liaisons, which was released in 1988.

Thurman would work again with Tarantino, playing the lead role of ‘The Bride’ in his action films Kill Bill Volumes 1 & 2. Her other acting credits are also impressive, having starred in the likes of Batman & Robin, Les Misérables, and Lars von Trier’s Nymphomaniac.

The book You Gotta See This details the favourite movies of several high-profile film stars, including Thurman. In Thurman’s passage, she expresses her admiration for the work of Meryl Streep, with whom she was fortunate enough to work with in 2005.

“All my life I wanted to work with Meryl Streep, and all my life I wanted to be Doris Day,” Thurman said. “Well, I worked with Meryl Streep in the movie Prime.” The romantic comedy-drama film was written and directed by Ben Younger and also starred Bryan Greenberg.

Aside for Streep, as Thurman mentions, she is also in great admiration of Doris Day, the American actress, singer and animal rights activist. She was one of the biggest film stars in Hollywood in the 1950s and 1960s, starring in movies such as Calamity Jane and Alfred Hitchcock’s The Man Who Knew Too Much.

“And I can’t be Doris Day, but I can enjoy her movies forever,” Thurman noted. When it comes to the actor’s favourite Day movie, there is only one choice. “One of my favourites with Doris is Pillow Talk,” Thurman added, bringing attention to the 1959 romantic comedy.

“It’s a light, breezy romp of a film that’s so much fun to watch,” Thurman said. “And that bathtub split-screen scene. It’s an all-time classic.” Pillow Talk was directed by Michael Gordon and stars Rock Hudson alongside Day with support from Tony Randall and Thelma Ritter, as well as several other classic Hollywood actors.

The film focuses on Day’s character Jan Morrow, an interior designer, and Hudson’s Brad Allen, a composer and womanising bachelor with whom Jan shares a telephone party line. Jan files a complaint against Brad for using the line to chat up his endless list of women.

When the complaint fails, Brad decides to contact Jan by pretending to be a Texas rancher. The two fall in love with one another before Brad’s friend and Jan’s client discovers their union and throws a stick in the spokes of their relationship, creating a love triangle between the three.

