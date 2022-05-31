Ukrainian folk band DakhaBrakha join Glastonbury Pyramid Stage line-up









It has been announced that this year’s Glastonbury Pyramid Stage will play host to the unique traditional Ukrainian folk quartet band DakhaBrakha.

Well known for its progressive outlook, Glastonbury will lend the stage to the folk group to deliver an anti-war message during their Sunday set on the main stage (June 26th).

The group have also declared that they will be donating the proceeds of their show to the Ukrainian army to assist with the current war effort against Russia.

The fearless group will take to the stage as “ambassadors of a free Ukraine” as music continues to be a subversive cultural outlet making a bold stance against the Russian invasion.

As the band state on their website: “DakhaBrakha — is world-music quartet from Kyiv, Ukraine. Reflecting fundamental elements of sound and soul, Ukrainian ethnic chaos band DakhaBrakha, create a world of unexpected new music.”

Adding: “At the crossroads of Ukrainian folklore and theatre their musical spectrum is intimate then riotous, plumbing the depths of contemporary roots and rhythms, inspiring cultural and artistic liberation.”

This makes the Ukrainian outfit the perfect group to deliver a profound message from the main stage and ease you into the often-groggy Sunday in style.

