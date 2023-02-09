Ukraine’s UN ambassador brands Roger Waters “another brick in the wall” of Russian propaganda









The Ukrainian ambassador to the United Nations (UN) has slammed former Pink Floyd member Roger Waters, labelling him “another brick in the wall” of the Russian propaganda covering the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Sergiy Kyslytsya made the remarks when attending the UN Security Council’s meeting on the delivery of weapons to Ukraine. Notably, Waters, co-founded Pink Floyd in London in 1965. He was invited by Russia to discuss the invasion at the meeting, following his comments last August when he said the West, and in particular, America, are “the main aggressor” in the war.

“The invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation was illegal and I condemn it in the strongest possible terms,” Waters said at the meeting via video link. “Also, the Russian invasion was not unprovoked, so I also condemn the provocateurs in the strongest possible terms. There – that’s got that out of the way.” The musician also called for an immediate ceasefire.

As Kyslytsya was the last to speak at the meeting, he used the opportunity to draw on the work of Pink Floyd to mock Waters, including the band’s use of flying pigs at shows. He also noted that the Soviet Union banned the band for protesting against their 1979 invasion of Afghanistan. “It is ironic, if not hypocritical, that Mr Waters attempts now to whitewash another invasion,” Kyslytsya said. “How sad for his former fans to see him accepting the role of just another brick in the wall – the wall of Russian disinformation and propaganda.”

“Keep strumming the guitar, Mr Waters,” the ambassador finished. “It suits you more than lecturing the security council on how to do its job. No flying pigs here, please”.

Recently, Waters criticised his former Pink Floyd bandmates, David Gilmour and Nick Mason, for releasing the ‘Hey Hey Rise Up’ charity single last year, which raised funds for humanitarian organisations working with those affected by the war. “It encourages the continuation of the war,” Waters opined. “To associate [Pink Floyd] now with something like this… proxy war makes me sad.”

Waters’ comments promptly garnered scathing criticism from Gilmour and his wife, Polly Samson. Earlier this week, she shared a tweet labelling Waters “a Putin apologist”. Shen then went on to brand him a “lying, thieving, hypocritical, tax-avoiding, lip-synching, misogynistic, sick-with-envy, megalomaniac.” Gilmour re-shared the post with the caption: “Every word [is] demonstrably true”.

Responding to Samson’s comments, Waters said he “refutes [them] entirely” and that they are “incendiary and wildly inaccurate”. He also claimed he is “taking advice as to his position” concerning Samson’s remarks.

