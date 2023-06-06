UK writers to support WGA strike with London protest









Screenwriters from the UK will come together to support the WGA and their ongoing strike. UK writers are set for a protest at Leicester Square in London on June 14th in aid of the writers’ strike in America that has been going on for the past six weeks.

The protest will go ahead as part of the Global Day of Solidarity, set up by the International Affiliation of Writers Guilds and the Federation of Screenwriters in Europe.

The Writers’ Guild of Great Britain have invited their members to take part in the protest. The group is a member of the aforementioned outfits, and they will be joined by members from the WGA and the Federation of Entertainment Unions.

The writers of the UK are supporting the WGA’s strike action even though the results of negotiations off the back of it won’t directly affect them. The WGGB has instructed its members to stop working on projects within the WGA’s jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, the director of SAG-AFTRA, Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, has said that his union will not be affected in their action by the recent deal struck by the DGA. The group will begin their negotiations this week.

“Our bargaining strategy has never relied upon nor been dependent on the outcome or status of any other union’s negotiations,” he said. “Nor do we subscribe to the philosophy that the terms of deals made with other unions bind us.”

As for the UK writers, they have been invited to meet at the William Shakespeare statue in Leicester Square at 1pm on June 14th and are urged to bring signs and slogans along with them.