UK music industry agrees to metadata improvement plan









The music industry of the United Kingdom has collectively decided to enhance the streaming metadata provided to digital service providers such as Spotify and Apple Music.

The agreement, proposed by the Intellectual Property Office (IPO) in association with industry experts, has been reviewed and signed by BPI, AIM, ERA, MMF, and Hipgnosis Songs Fund. The plan is hoped to improve incomplete or inaccurate metadata, thus allowing artists to receive payment more efficiently.

The new agreement is voluntary and sees various bodies in the UK music industry committing to metadata improvements for new recordings and providing consistent crediting on streaming services over a two-year period.

The government is also assigning a team to examine and evaluate industry-driven initiatives regarding fair compensation for both current and future artists. This acknowledges the notable advancements made by music companies in addressing this matter in recent years.

“I am delighted to announce the publication today of the UK industry agreement on music streaming metadata,” Viscount Camrose, Minister for AI and Intellectual Property, commented.

“This has been a fantastic collaboration between industry experts and the Intellectual Property Office. Good quality metadata benefits everyone who creates and enjoys music. The agreement on metadata is a positive commitment by the music industry to improve the quality of metadata in the UK.”

“AIM’s priority continues to be that artists are rightfully rewarded for their creativity whilst ensuring that all those who invest in and nurture them have sustainable successful business models,” Silvia Montello, Association of Independent Music (AIM) CEO, added. “We are also committed to ensuring that the growing DIY sector has its voice heard.

“The metadata agreement is a step in the right direction, creating workable industry-wide standards to help improve accurate payments and data flow in streaming. A win for the remuneration group will be that all involved work positively together not to simply create new ‘winners’ and ‘losers’ but to understand the bigger picture and find fair outcomes which will benefit creators and rights holders across the industry. By working together rather than in individual silos, we can make a more positive difference.”