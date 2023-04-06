UK’s biggest music companies report significant gender pay gap









Organisations such as Live Nation, Ticketmaster, Academy Music Group and AEG have submitted their findings to the gender pay gap report (GPG) for 2022/23. These statistics provide a snapshot based on pay on April 5th, 2022. The report points to a significant gender pay gap in the UK music industry.

Live Nation UK report a 24.8% improvement on the 2021/22 median pay gap, reducing the disparity to 6.6% in 2022/23. Meanwhile, the company’s mean pay gap – the difference between male and female employees’ hourly earnings – was reduced by 2.1% to 35% in 2022/23. Live Nation, which employs nine female promoters and 22 male promoters, says it’s working to increase its female workforce.

At Ticketmaster, women’s median hourly pay is still much lower than men’s at 25.9% in 2022/23. Their mean pay is 16.5% lower. Their median bonus play is also 14.6% lower than their male colleagues. Ticketmaster has said that its GPG “reflects the broader societal challenges of getting more women into the technology sector” [quotes via IQ].

Academy Music Group found an increase in pay disparity during the last four to five years. According to their findings, Women’s median pay is 10.7% lower than men’s in 2022/23, up from 6% in 2018/19. Live music giant Anschutz Sports Holdings (the parent company of The 02 and AEG Presents) has reported a median gender pay gap of 31.9% (11% in 2021) and a mean pay gap of 37.5% (22% in 2021).