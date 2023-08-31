UK Music CEO Jamie Njoku-Goodwin appointed Prime Minister’s ‘Director of Strategy’









Jamie Njoku-Goodwin has left his post as CEO of UK Music to become Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Director of Strategy.

Njoku-Goodwin first took on the role as the head of UK Music in September 2020 overseeing the pandemic period and attracting financial support to the sector during that time. He also focused on UK music tourism and reported that in 2022, 1.1million people travelled to the UK for music purposes.

In recent times, he has championed the importance of music education and spearhead the sector’s response to the challenges faced by AI. Alongside this work, he also served as an advisor to the government.

In a statement announcing his appointment as Director of Strategy, Njoku-Goodwin said: “The UK music industry is one of this country’s great national assets and it’s been a privilege to represent it for the past three years.”

Adding: “Leading UK Music through what was the toughest of times for our sector during the pandemic, when the music industry faced an existential struggle, has been an immense honour. I’m delighted our sector is in much better shape now to take on the challenges and opportunities it faces in the future.”

Continuing: “I would like to thank (chairman) Tom Watson, the UK Music board and the fantastic team at UK Music for all their hard work and dedication. And also the countless people across the sector who have been so supportive of me over the past three years.”

Before concluding: “I wish UK Music every success for the future, and hope policymakers continue to give it the support it needs and deserves.”

UK Music’s Deputy CEO Tom Kiehl will be interim replace him in an interim basis.