U2 announce new album of re-recorded songs, 'Songs of Surrender'









What do you do if you’ve sold millions of albums, toured all over the world, and have been awarded everything from Kennedy Center Honours to inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame? You send it all back around again, baby! At least that’s what U2 are planning to do with their new album.

Today, the legendary Irish rockers have announced their latest album, Songs of Surrender. The kind-of new and kind-of not new album will act as a companion piece to Bono’s recent memoir Surrender, which featured the singer telling his life story through the lens of 40 different U2 songs.

If you got the audiobook of Surrender, you’ve already heard snippets of these 40 songs as they were weaved into the narrative that Bono was telling. Now, all those songs are getting full re-imaginings.

The book covers everything from early U2 classics like ‘Two Hearts Beat As One’ to modern songs like ‘Song For Someone’. All of those songs have now been reworked and re-recorded by the band for a new LP. The new album will be available on St. Patrick’s Day, because U2 can never let a good national holiday go to waste.

Songs of Surrender isn’t the only project that U2 have percolating at the moment. The band also promised their long-delayed Songs of Ascent in recent interviews, but maybe not before they put out an AC/DC-inspired hard rock album. It’s hard to tell what’s going on in the U2 camp these days, but hey, at least we’ve got a new version of ‘Beautiful Day’ to look forward to, right?

Check out the trailer for Songs of Surrender down below. Songs of Surrender is set for a March 17th release.