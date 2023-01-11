U.S. Girls announce album 'Bless This Mess' with new single









U.S. Girls - 'Futures Bet' 4

U.S. Girls, the successful project of North American experimental pop artist Meg Remy, has announced the arrival of her highly anticipated eighth studio album, Bless This Mess. The dynamic collection of tracks brings a nuanced artistic reflection of the complexities of motherhood, according to the press materials.

Guiding the theme, Bless This Mess was created in tandem with the conception and birth of Remy’s twin boys and flows with tones of funk, mythology, and the radical disorientation of joy into an electric array of anthems, aches, and awakenings.

As an amuse bouche ahead of our main course, Remy has shared the previewing single, ‘Futures Bet’ alongside a music video directed by Alex Kingsmill, which explores the visual wonder and resiliency of trash. The stylish visuals combine 3D animation and live-action footage to create something wholly unique. Remy stars alongside Carlyn Bezic, who also sings on the track and will support U.S. Girls’ 2023 tour dates under her alias Jane Inc.

‘Futures Bet’ follows the album’s eponymous single and is introduced by a distorted guitar run before clearing out into an energetic yet macabre synth beat. Like the visual accompaniment, the music takes the ordinary – or pop tones – and twists it into something entirely unprecedented. The track is an avant-pop triumph and leaves much to get giddy about in the run-up to the full album release on February 24th.

The ten songs on the Bless This Mess roster welcome a healthy spread of collaboration from Alex Frankel of Holy Ghost!, Marker Starling, Ryland Blackinton of Cobra Starship, Basia Bulat and Roger Manning Jr. of Jellyfish and Beck. Remy’s longtime collaborator, husband, and co-parent Maximilian Turnbull also played a crucial role in producing the LP alongside Neal H Pogue, Ken Sluiter, and Steve Chahley.

U.S. Girls has also announced an east coast North American tour kicking off on April 13th in Montreal, wrapping with two hometown nights at Velvet Underground in Toronto. The complete list of tour dates can be seen below.

U.S. Girls tour dates:

May

13th Montreal, Quebec – PHI Centre

14th Boston, MA – The Sinclair

15th Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry

17th Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere

18th Washington, D.C. – Union Stage

21st Chicago IL – Lincoln Hall

27th Toronto, Ontario – Velvet Underground

28th Toronto, Ontario – Velvet Underground

Listen to ‘Futures Bet’ here.