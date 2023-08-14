‘Fast and Furious’ actor Tyrese Gibson sues Home Depot for $1m after racial profiling









The actor Tyrese Gibson, known for his role in Fast and Furious, is suing the American hardware store The Home Depot after allegedly being racially profiled. Gibson is hoping to win over $1 million from the lawsuit.

The film star has featured in seven of the Fast and Furious blockbuster driving action movies and recently claimed that he and two of his colleagues were the subject of “outrageous discriminatory mistreatment” earlier this year.

A lawsuit was filed last week in Los Angeles and said that the incident involving Gibson, Eric Mora, and Manuel Hernandez took place at a Home Depot store in West Hills, Los Angeles County.

The occurrence saw the trio be held up for around 20 minutes because of a “purported glitch in the system”, but it wasn’t long before a crowd started to gather around them, likely because of Tyrese Gibson’s fame and stature.

The complaint reads, “The cashier gave no reasonable explanation other than repeating ‘store policy’ and demanded to see a form of identification. The manager refused to speak with Gibson in person. It was only after significant heated discussion with the cashier that Gibson was finally able to complete the transaction.”

It continues: “The actions of the cashier and manager were discriminatory based on race and origin. There is no other plausible explanation for the mistreatment of Plaintiffs. The transaction was refused, despite Gibson’s repeated authorisations, because of the Plaintiffs’ skin colour and, in the case of Mora and Hernandez, also because of their national origin”.

“This is a clear and deplorable instance of discriminatory mistreatment and consumer racial profiling,” the lawsuit states. “The treatment of Gibson, Mora and Hernandez by The Home Depot was humiliating and demeaning.”

See more