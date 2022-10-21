Ty and Denée Segall announce new album as The C.I.A.









Ty Segall, his wife Denée, and the Cairo Gang’s Emmett Kelly have announced a new album as The C.I.A.

The group were formed in 2018, in an interview with Vinyl Villains, Denée explained they started making music as The C.I.A. because: “Ty and I had talked about starting up either a punk or kind of like a dance punk project for years and years. We wanted two bassists and it just came from that. “

Their debut album was released the same year, and now the group are back with the new single, ‘Impersonator’, which arrives alongside a music video directed by Joshua Erkman, and Denée Segall. In the haunting visuals, Denée’s face transitions into Miss Piggy, Pinhead from Hellraiser, Gollum, Chucky, and many more.

The new single, ‘Impersonator’, will appear on their new album, Surgery Channel, which The C.I.A. recorded at Ty Segall’s Harmonizer Studios with Mike Kriebel last year.

Surgery Channel will be Segall’s first album since July’s Hello, Hi, which was given three stars by Far Out. In his review, Tom Taylor wrote: “In short, there are simply too many spices in the pot to produce an album that you’ll be sampling for thousands of lunches to come.

“However, when you want to test your palette, Segal will be there, deranged, dissonant, and dazzling, all in one maddening and magical mix, that, by turns, calls you to proclaim that we don’t have enough of this sort of thing in modern music, only to stub your toe on a moment in the next song and announce in the same breath that we perhaps don’t need too much more either.”