The two actors with the most Oscar nominations without a win









Celebrating the finest acting performances of all time, the Academy Awards have been known to have their favourites over the course of the near-100 year history, with the likes of Meryl Streep and Denzil Washington having received multiple nominations over the years.

Often winning the category if they have been lucky enough to be nominated in it, such constant wins for some of the industry’s biggest stars have left others as always the bridesmaid and never the bride. Whilst the likes of Willem Dafoe, Ed Harris and Amy Adams have each received a good handful of nominations over the years without a win, their numbers pale in comparison to that of two industry giants who have shockingly never won an Academy Award.

Tied on eight nominations each without ever taking home the coveted golden statuette, Peter O’Toole and Glenn Close are the unlucky Hollywood duo who hold the unwanted record.

For such an iconic actor, it is truly shocking that Peter O’Toole was never awarded an Oscar, particularly considering that his 1962 film Lawrence of Arabia is still considered to be one of the best movies of all time. His role in the war epic by David Lean would be the first Oscar nomination of the unfortunate British actor, with roles in Goodbye, Mr. Chips in 1970 and The Ruling Class in 1972 also going without Academy success.

Despite eight failed attempts to win the award for Best Actor, the Academy eventually recognised the incredible efforts of the performer in 2003 when he was awarded with an honourary award for his remarkable career.

Passing away in 2013, unfortunately for the iconic actor he will always remain Oscar-less, a fate that is still yet to be sealed for Glenn Close, the American star of Guardians of the Galaxy and Albert Nobbs who is still without an Academy Award, even after eight attempts.

Receiving her first nomination back in 1982 for her supporting role in The World According to Garp, Close’s bad luck continued throughout the remainder of the 1980s and into the 21st century. After missing out on a win for Dangerous Liaisons in 1988, it would be 24 years later until Close would have another crack at an Academy Award, being nominated for Albert Nobbs in 2012 followed by her most recent nod for Hillbilly Elegy in 2021.

Close, but not close enough, whilst the American actor is yet to win an award, we have a sneaking suspicion the Academy might praise her persistence in the near future.

Will Smith may be able to break his spell of four Oscar nominations without a win in 2022 with his Leading Actor nomination for the sports movie, King Richard in which he plays the inspiring father of Venus and Serena Williams. Meanwhile, Jessica Chastain is hoping she’ll be third time lucky, nominated for Best Leading Actress for The Eyes of Tammy Faye after previous nominations for Zero Dark Thirty and The Help in 2012 and 2011 respectively.