'Twin Peaks' star Al Strobel dies aged 83









The star of David Lynch’s Twin Peaks series, Al Strobel, has passed away at the age of 83.

Playing Phillip Gerard, a mysterious one-armed man in Lynch’s cult 1990 series, the actor helped to create an impressive ensemble, joining the likes of Kyle MacLachlan, Sherilyn Fenn, Michael Ontkean and Lara Flynn Boyle. Passing away on December 3rd, his death was announced on Facebook by producer Sabrina Sutherland, who wrote, “I am sad to have to post that Al Strobel passed away last night. I loved him dearly”.

Having lost his left arm in a car accident at the age of 17, Strobel was an amputee in real life, not just in Lynch’s series, with his character chopping off his arm to stop an evil spirit from taking over his body. As well as the beloved series, Strobel also starred in a number of films, including Megaville with Billy Zane and Ricochet River with Kate Hudson.

Though Lynch is largely associated as the mastermind behind the show, he created Twin Peaks alongside Mark Frost, with the latter sharing his condolences after the death of Strobel: “Oh no…Dear Al…as those of you lucky enough to have met him over the years, what a warm and wonderful gentleman he was. RIP, friend”.

The Twin Peaks producer Harley Peyton also shared his tribute, writing, “As authentic an actor as I ever met. So precise so real. RIP. Al”.

Take a look at tributes for the late Twin Peaks star below.

Oh no…. Dear Al… as those of you lucky enough to have met him over the years, what a warm and wonderful gentleman he was. RIP, friend https://t.co/XEsrNAYZ5V — Mark Frost (@mfrost11) December 3, 2022

Sad , sad news…love Al. He was the sweetest of men. A wonderful story teller…:)💔 and to watch him roll a one handed cigarette- pure magic:) https://t.co/2WDSHRzrj0 — Dana Ashbrook (@DanaAshbrook) December 3, 2022

Rest in Peace, Al Strobel, the actor behind the iconic one-armed-man character in the great American myth called Twin Peaks. pic.twitter.com/ZTkifvjaVD — Ryan H. Walsh (@JahHills) December 3, 2022