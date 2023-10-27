The TV show that Jennifer Coolidge couldn’t live without









Jennifer Coolidge is a face many have grown accustomed to over the years. A long-standing figure in Hollywood, she’s carved a name for herself with memorable roles in hits like Legally Blonde and the American Pie series. However, it was her riveting portrayal of Tanya McQuoid in The White Lotus that not only breathed new life into her illustrious career but also earned her both a Golden Globe and an Emmy for ‘Best Supporting Actress’.

Following this renaissance, which she very nearly missed out on altogether, the industry and audience’s renewed interest in Coolidge has seen her talent grace our screens in multiple new ventures. She’s delved into the mysterious with the Netflix thriller The Watcher, further flexed her comedic muscles alongside J-Lo in the 2023 action rom-com Shotgun Wedding, and entered the realm of the supernatural with Netflix’s comedy We Have A Ghost.

Yet, even the most seasoned actors need a momentary escape from the pressures of their bustling careers. For Coolidge, unwinding takes the form of indulging in a specific show, one she consistently revisits. If faced with the whimsical dilemma of picking just one series to accompany her into a nuclear bunker, her choice is clear: Schitt’s Creek.

During an episode of 20 Questions: On Deadline, Coolidge shared, “I’m a sucker for Schitt’s Creek. I discovered it late. Every day after I watch it, I feel 100% better”.

The Canadian sitcom details the comedic trials and tribulations of the once-wealthy Rose family, who find themselves broke and are forced to live in Schitt’s Creek, a town they once bought as a joke.

The series stars Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara alongside Levy’s real-life son, Daniel, and daughter, Sarah. Over its six-season run, the show has gained a loyal fanbase and widespread acclaim for its unique humour, heartwarming moments, and representation.

It’s worth noting that there is an existing professional connection between Coolidge and Schitt’s Creek creator and actor Eugene Levy. Both shared screen time in the teen comedy American Pie. With Levy and his son, Daniel, at the helm of Schitt’s Creek, fans of both Coolidge and the show can’t help but hope for a potential cameo or role for her, should the series return.

Fueling this hope, Eugene Levy teased the possibility of a seventh season in an interview with the Radio Times: “I know my son Daniel has said this, we’d love to get together with these people again and take the show and the characters to yet another level. There’s nothing in the works right now, to be honest, but you know, we’ve never stopped thinking about what might happen down the line.”

For Coolidge, starring in her favourite show could be the cherry on top of an already flourishing career.