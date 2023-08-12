Turnstile and BadBadNotGood join forces on ‘New Heart Designs’ EP









Hardcore punk outfit Turnstile and jazzy hip-hop producers BadBadNotGood have joined forces on a surprise release, New Heart Designs. The EP reimagines three tracks previously released on Turnstile’s 2021 record, Glow On.

Featuring reimaginations of ‘Mystery’, ‘Underwater Boi’, and ‘Alien Love Call’ (which also featured Blood Orange), the EP puts a jazz-infused spin on Turnstile’s melodic hardcore sound. ‘Mystery’ and ‘Alien Love Call’ were both released as singles for the album.

The accompanying artwork for the release puts the pink, cloudy Glow On the cover in a new black-and-white colourway. The release is also accompanied by a video featuring footage of their live shows, directed by Alex Henery and lead vocalist Brendan Yates.

Turnstile previously collaborated with DJ Mall Grab on a remix EP in 2020. The Share A View EP reimagined three songs from their 2018 album, Time & Space, combining hardcore and dance.

The EP marks Turnstile’s first new release since Glow On was released to critical acclaim. Since then, the band have embarked on tours with My Chemical Romance and Blink-182. They also received three Grammy nominations in 2022.

Similarly, BadBadNotGood hasn’t released a solo album since Talk Memory in 2021. Since then, they’ve toured across Canada, the United States and Europe and produced for the likes of Daniel Caesar and Jonah Yano.

Listen to BadBadNotGood’s reimagining of Turnstile on New Heart Designs below.