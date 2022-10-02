Listen to First Aid Kit's new single, ‘Turning Onto You’









The Swedish sibling songwriting duo Klara and Johanna Soderberg – better known by their band name First Aid Kid – have released a new single entitled ‘Turning Onto You’. It’s the most recent track to be pulled from their forthcoming fifth full-length record Palomino.

First Aid Kit dropped their new music in three years back in June with ‘Angel’. This was swiftly followed up with ‘Out Of My Head’. Both tracks and ‘Turning Onto You’ are featured on Palomino, which has a scheduled release date of November 4th and will be released by Columbia.

Discussing ‘Turning Onto You’ the sisters wrote online: “‘Turning Onto You’ from Palomino is out now! A sweet love song. When recording this we wanted to achieve that old school ‘country soul’ sound. It was truly a team effort with an amazing brass section by Goran Kajfês and Per Johansson, a laid-back groove by Moussa Fadera, and killer George Harrison-slide guitar by Daniel Bengtson. Hope you like this one.”

They added: “This is the first record we’ve recorded in Sweden since we made our debut album The Big Black & The Blue 12 years ago! We worked with Swedish producer Daniel Bengtson at his lovely studio Studio Rymden in Stockholm. It was such a fun experience. We really let the recording take time, we didn’t want to rush it.”

The folk duo further elaborated on the influences of the new album and claimed that there are inspirations from “all over the place – old acts such as Fleetwood Mac, Carole King, Tom Petty, T Rex, Elton John but also Angel Olsen, Whitney, and Big Thief.”

First Aid Kit concluded on the theme of the album, saying, “The title is a reference to freedom, learning how to stand on your own two feet. Growing older and feeling more comfortable in your own skin. Riding off on a Palomino!”

Check out the new single below.