Turner Prize 2023 festival will be held at Towner Eastbourne









The Turner Prize, which was founded in 1984, is considered to be the most prestigious award in the realm of art. The 2023 award will be held at Towner Eastbourne in 2023, making it the first time the event will be held in Sussex in the award’s incredible history. This will form part of the award’s centenary history, and will form the backbone of the festival as a whole.

In a written statement, the festival marks the first time the prize has been held in Sussex, an area that has inspired generations of artists. In their statement, the community feel that Towner’s rich history of collecting and exhibiting work by UK artists particularly resonates with Turner Prize’s aim to champion the latest developments in contemporary British art.

The news is making a splash. Eastbourne Borough Council leader David Tutt declared: “We are thrilled to be welcoming such a prestigious national event to one of our town’s best-loved cultural venues and we know the impact that it will have on the town will be transformational.”

The Towner collection boasts paintings by such luminaries as Lawrence Alma-Tadema, John Gascoigne Lake, Vanessa Bell, David Bomberg, Alan Davie, Tacita Dean, Olafur Eliasson, Anya Gallaccio, Thomas Jones, Peter Liversidge, Henry Moore, Cedric Morris, William Nicholson, Julian Opie, Ian Potts, Victor Pasmore, Pablo Picasso, Eric Ravilious, Eric Slater, Wolfgang Tillmans, Alfred Wallis, Christopher Wood, Joseph Wright of Derby and Carol Wyatt. It contains a vast wealth of paintings, watercolours, oil works and prints of a variety of shapes and sizes.

Since its inception, it has received donations from such famous faces as Walter Sickert, Pablo Picasso, Henry Moore, Victor Pasmore, Alfred Wallis, Frances Hodgkins, Phelan Gibb and David Bomberg. The exhibition can be found in East Sussex and proves to be an integral part of the region in question.

The collection is also renowned for its selection of Eric Ravilious drawings, a luminary who studied and taught at Eastbourne School of Art. East Sussex is located on the south coast of England and showcases a wide diversity of emblems, road blocks and art exhibitions as a whole.

