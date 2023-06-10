The true story that inspired a classic Pulp song









In the mid-1990s, alternative music made its way into the mainstream in the form of Britpop. Artists that were producing characteristically British indie rock found success amidst a landscape that prioritised lad culture and guitar music. At the centre of this movement was a band called Pulp, a Sheffield-born indie pop outfit led by Jarvis Cocker, who, amongst their peers, Blur and Oasis, became known as one of the pioneers of the genre.

Though Pulp had formed in the late 1970s, they only found real mainstream success with the release of their fifth album, Different Class, in 1995, which secured a number one hit in the charts. The record featured their most popular hit and Britpop anthem, ‘Common People’, as well as perhaps their second most famous track, ‘Disco 2000’.

‘Disco 2000’ is an ode to Cocker’s childhood crush, Deborah, soundtracked by twinkling instrumentals, Britpop guitar, and a disco-infused riff inspired by ‘Gloria’ by Laura Branigan. The lyrical style of the track is symbolic of its time and genre, detailing Cocker’s pitiful yearning after a popular girl during puberty.

Jarvis Cocker shared the story of the real Deborah, who inspired the track, during an interview with Liz Kershaw for BBC 6 Music. He stated: “I haven’t got much of a sense of imagination, so a lot of our songs are just straight, true stories”. The track is mostly a true story, though Cocker had to take some creative liberties to make the song work.

He added: “There was a girl called Deborah – she was born in the same hospital as me – not within an hour – I think it was like three hours – but you can’t fit three hours into the song without having to really rush the singing! (‘We were born within three hours of each other’) It didn’t work! So I took poetic license and cut it down to an hour”.

Other than the slightly exaggerated birth time, Cocker recalls that the only other aspect of the lyrics that played with the truth was the description of Deborah’s woodchip wallpaper. He said: “But basically, you know, the whole thing was the same – I fancied her for ages, and then she started to become a woman, and her breasts began to sprout, so then all the boys fancied her then.”

The track’s second verse charts Deborah’s transformation and Cocker’s hopefulness as he sings: “Oh, the boys all loved you, but I was a mess”. Cocker still backs the futile nature of his yearning, stating: “I didn’t stand a ‘cat-in-hell’s chance’ – but then I did use to sometimes hang around outside her house and stuff like that”. Still, Cocker and ‘Disco 2000’ muse Deborah Bone were firm childhood friends.

Before she passed away in 2015, Deborah was awarded an MBE for her work in youth mental health. She also detailed her own memory of Cocker’s crush on her in a blog post. Seemingly flattered by the track, she wrote: “Born in Sheffield, my claim to fame is growing up and sleeping with Jarvis Cocker, well someone had to do it, and it was all perfectly innocent! I have been told and like to believe that I am the Deborah in the number one hit ‘Disco 2000’, but we never did get to meet up by the fountain down the road”.