Troye Sivan teams up with Jay Som for new single ‘Trouble’









Troye Sivan and Jay Som - 'Trouble' 6.2

Australian singer-songwriter Troye Sivan has joined Jay Som for a new collaborative track, entitled, ‘Trouble’.

The song starts with mellow acoustic guitar and otherwise isolated vocals before launching into a candid, upbeat dream-pop anthem. Sivan and Som created the music for the soundtrack to the upcoming film Three Months.

Three Months is a coming of age drama that stars Sivan as Caleb Khan, a Florida teenager who has to do an HIV screening after discovering a partner he slept with tested positive. The film follows Khan during the three months while he waits for his results.

The film was directed by Jared Frieder and produced by the team who worked on other hit features, including Juno and Up In The Air. The film will be available for streaming on Paramount+ from February 23rd.

This isn’t the first acting role that Sivan has taken on; last November, he was set to appear in The Weeknd’s drama series The Idol. The new show follows a pop singer who enters a relationship with a cult leader. The Idol was co-written and executively produced by Reza Fahim and Euphoria’s Sam Levinson.

‘Trouble’ marks Sivan’s first release of 2022 following 2021’s ‘Angel Baby’ and the full version of ‘could cry just thinkin’ about you’ – the original incarnation of the track appeared on his 2020 EP In A Dream.

Jay Som’s last album, Anak Ko, came in 2019. She has since released two singles and created an orchestral remix of Anjimile’s song ‘In Your Eyes’. Jay Som has also formed a new band under the name Routine alongside Chastity Belt’s Annie Truscott and has released a collaborative LP with Palehound’s Ellen Kempner under the joint moniker Bachelor.

Listen to Jay Som and Troye Sivan’s ‘Trouble’ below.