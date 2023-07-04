Troye Sivan covers George Harrison song ‘My Sweet Lord’ for ‘The Idol’









As HBO’s controversial show The Idol concluded this weekend, the season’s finale came with the soundtrack’s last instalment. It features the second cover of The Beatles recorded for the show, as Troye Sivan – who plays Xander – delivers his version of George Harrison’s ‘My Sweet Lord’.

Notably, every episode of the series has arrived with a new soundtrack each week. This saw the star of The Idol, The Weekend, provide several tracks, including his cover of John Lennon’s ‘Jealous Guy’. The Canadian musician also delivered ‘One of the Girls’ alongside co-star Lily-Rose Depp and Blackpink’s Jennie.

A slowed-down, electronic rendition of the original, Sivan’s cover slowly builds up to a climax featuring a sub bass, synths, and other digital textures.

It has been announced that The Idol has ended after five episodes instead of the planned six. A source told TVLine, “The season ended up being five episodes when it was all said and done after Sam [Levinson] took over and made significant changes. The story only ended up requiring five.”

Months before The Idol aired, it was subject to intense controversy when a Rolling Stone article claimed that the show’s production was going “wildly, disgustingly off the rails”. One anonymous crew member described: “It was like any rape fantasy that any toxic man would have in the show — and then the woman comes back for more because it makes her music better”.

Initially directed by Amy Seimetz, production was suspended when creative differences led to Sam Levinson taking over. Allegedly, The Weeknd was concerned that under Seimetz’s direction, the show was too focused on the “female perspective”.

Listen to Troye Sivan cover ‘My Sweet Lord’ below.