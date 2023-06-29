‘Tron 3’ adds ‘American Horror Story’ and ‘Dahmer’ star Evan Peters









Tron: Ares has added a number of stars to its cast, including Evan Peters, who has previously performed in shows such as Dahmer and American Horror Story.

The film is set to begin its production this coming August and will be directed by Joachim Ronning, the director of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, with a screenplay from Jesse Wigutow.

The big acting name attached to the project is Jared Leto, but now Peters, of Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and several American Horror Story fame, will be joining the cast.

Peters has also played Peter Maximoff, aka Quicksilver, in the X-Men film series and recently starred in Mare of Easttown, an effort which garnered an Emmy back in 2021.

The actor has previously expressed his desire not to play any dark character for some time, having portrayed the serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

As of yet, we don’t know what kind of character Peters will play in Tron: Ares, but given the nature of the film franchise, it’s unlikely that he will be playing anyone remotely as dark as Dahmer.

Jared Leto will certainly play Ares, the manifestation of the Tron program. Emma Ludgate, Jeffrey Springer and Leto are all on producing duty for the new film.

Check out the trailer for Tron: Legacy below.