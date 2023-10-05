Trio of WGA writers on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ not returning









The Drew Barrymore Show is returning once again, however, it’ll be without a trio of WGA writers.

Last month, the actor-turned-talk show host found herself at the centre of intense backlash when she announced that her daytime programme would be making its fourth season debut without its striking writers. However, after the adverse reaction to the decision and cancelled guest appearances, she made a U-turn, pausing the show’s return until the WGA strike had finished.

As the WGA strike has now concluded, The Drew Barrymore Show is scheduled to return to the screen on October 16th. However, according to an exclusive report in The Hollywood Reporter, writers Chelsea White, Cristina Kinon and Liz Koe, have declined the invitation to come back. The production is now looking for new writers and will operate in compliance with guild rules.

During the show’s short return to production in mid-September, White, Kinon and Koe were vocal in protesting the decision. The three shared the Co-Head Writer role and had been on the programme since the first season but picketed outside of the Manhattan studio, holding signs that read, “Honk if you [love] union labour” or “Drew’s News: Strikes.”

Allegedly, the trio found out that the programme was returning, not from their bosses or colleagues, but through audience ticket giveaways promoted on social media.”It is a bummer to hear that the show is going back because it sends a message that union writers are not valuable,” White told the publication.

Barrymore’s decision to return without the writers did not violate SAG-AFTRA rules, despite being widely condemned. At the time, a rep for the union said: “The Drew Barrymore Show is produced under the Network Television Code, which is a separate contract and is not struck. It is permissible work and Drew’s role as host does not violate the current strike rules.”

Initially, Barrymore defended her decision to bring the show back. On September 10th, she wrote a social media post that was widely denounced. “I own this choice,” the host maintained before reminding followers that she gave up her MTV Movie and TV Awards hosting duties in solidarity with the WGA. Six days later, she made the U-turn.