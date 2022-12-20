Tributes pour in for late Primal Scream keyboardist Martin Duffy









Martin Duffy, who was a keyboardist with Primal Scream and Felt, has sadly passed away aged 55. His cause of death remains unknown.

Duffy’s career started at 16 when he joined the local Birmingham band, The Felt, who were later snapped up by Alan McGee’s Creation Records. The group had posted an advertisement in the Birmingham branch of Virgin records searching for a guitarist with the tagline, “Do you want to be a rock’n’roll star?” which led them to Duffy. In 1989, the band called it a day after releasing ten albums.

The keyboardist also played on Primal Scream’s 1987’s debut Sonic Flower Groove and 1989’s eponymous follow-up Primal Scream. After the release of the second record, Duffy joined the group on a full-time basis and remained with the band until his death.

Duffy also teamed up with Primal Scream singer Bobby Gillespie in 2020 on his collaborative album with Savages singer Jehnny Beth, Utopia Ashes. Famously, he also deputised for the late Charlatans keyboardist Rob Collins when they supported Oasis at Knebworth in 1996. Furthermore, he also played on their 1997 album Tellin’ Stories.

On Twitter, The Charlatans singer Tim Burgess wrote: “Another tragic loss of a beautiful soul. Martin Duffy stepped in to save the Charlatans when we lost Rob – he played with us at Knebworth and was a true friend. He toured with me in my solo band too – he was a pleasure to spend time with. Safe travels Duffy.”

Asian Dub Foundation also wrote: “Very sad news, someone we toured with alongside Primal Scream and a fantastic person all round has left us. Brilliant keyboardist Martin Duffy ADF salute you, thanks for all the good vibes. Here he is playing terrific organ with Felt and Liz Frazer.”

Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher, who shared a special day with Duffy at Knebworth, posted on Twitter: “RIP DUFFY PRIMAL SCREAM DYA KNOW WHAT I MEAN LG x”

Read a selection of tributes to Duffy from the musical world below.

RIP DUFFY PRIMAL SCREAM DYA KNOW WHAT I MEAN LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) December 20, 2022

Another tragic loss of a beautiful soul. Martin Duffy stepped in to save The Charlatans when we lost Rob – he played with us at Knebworth and was a true friend. He toured with me in my solo band too – he was a pleasure to spend time with. Safe travels Duffy 💔 pic.twitter.com/cvuEvvqYGa — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) December 20, 2022

Speechless and heartbroken. RIP Duffy xxx pic.twitter.com/yGwMFxiJm3 — James Endeacott (@jamesendeacott) December 20, 2022

RIP Martin Duffy. Felt's Forever Breathes The Lonely Word is one of my very favourite albums, and Martin's organ is the thing that gives it its celestial, timeless, placeless flavour. An incredible contribution to a lovely thing. pic.twitter.com/OFFJbztxGt — Danny Kelly (@dannykellywords) December 20, 2022

Martin Duffy made so many important contributions to so many great records. His performance with @thecharlatans at Knebworth in the aftermath of Rob Collins death was a moment of pure emotional brilliance. He will be truly missed. pic.twitter.com/j2StlRc4CW — Paul Stokes (@Stokesie) December 20, 2022

RIP Martin Duffy of Primal Scream pic.twitter.com/Ks0awbLTOB — The Portable Infinite (@portinfinite) December 20, 2022

What the fuck – MARTIN DUFFY TOO? — John Niven HQ (@estellecostanza) December 20, 2022

Wtf is going on. RIP Martin Duffy https://t.co/M02fOq88r3 — Frankie Francis (@Frankie____) December 20, 2022

Waking up to the news about Terry Hall and Martin Duffy.The cycle of life and death is cruel at times and these two had so much more to give to the world. Thank you for the music,memories and the inspiration that will live on long after all faulty and fallible flesh fails. X — Justin Robertson (@robertsonjustin) December 20, 2022