Tributes pour in for Television frontman Tom Verlaine









Tributes for Tom Verlaine, the singer and guitarist behind the NYC rock band Television, who has died aged 73, have begun pouring in from admirers and musicians from across the globe.

Active throughout the 1970s, the American rock band achieved success as an early fixture of CBGB and is considered one of the most influential groups in the development of punk and alternative music. Taking inspiration from jazz and 1960s rock, the music of Television and Tom Verlaine was innovative and experimental, with their 1977 debut album, Marquee Moon, being considered a staple of the contemporary punk era.

Chris Stein is one of the musicians who took to social media to hastily pay tribute to the artist, sharing a photo of Verlaine beside a caption that reads: “I met Tom Verlaine when he just arrived in NYC I guess ’72. He had long hair and came to my apartment with an acoustic guitar and played some songs he’d written. Both Tom and Richard Hell have told me that I auditioned for the Neon Boys but I don’t remember”.

In addition, the British singer, songwriter, and musician Billy Idol, who emerged in 1970s London on the opposite side of the punk movement, wrote on Twitter: “Sad 2 hear of [Tom Verlaine’s] passing today. He made incredible music that greatly influenced the US & UK punk rock scene in the ‘70’s RIP”.

Meanwhile, the Australian-American guitarist of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Flea, wrote: “listened to Marquee Moon 1000 times. And I mean LISTENED, sitting still, lights down low taking it all in. awe and wonder every time. Will listen 1000 more. Tom Verlaine is one of the greatest rock musicians ever. He effected the way John and I play immeasurably. Fly on Tom”.

Other names from across the world of entertainment and music, including Debbie Harry, Vernon Reid, Tim Burgess and Susanna Hoffs, also left their tributes.

I met Tom Verlaine when he just arrived in NYC I guess '72. He had long hair and came to my apartment with an acoustic guitar and played some songs he'd written. Both Tom and Richard Hell have told me that I auditioned for the Neon Boys but I don't remember. — Cʜʀɪs Sᴛᴇɪɴ (@chrissteinplays) January 28, 2023

I so wanted to see this tour but the Manchester date was the night before our English O Level exam and no one would go with me. Huge regreat. RIP Tom. https://t.co/9JA0m1yLMG — Lloyd Cole (@Lloyd_Cole) January 28, 2023

Most nights we walk onstage to Marquee Moon- RIP to Tom Verlaine, the realest deal — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) January 28, 2023

More 2023 fretted heartbreak 💔. One of the GREAT Punk lead stylists. Tom Verlaine was a True Downtown HERO. Saddened & bummed to hear it. — Vernon Reid (@vurnt22) January 28, 2023

Peace and love, Tom Verlaine. 💔 pic.twitter.com/zewZz0sJQn — Susanna Hoffs (@SusannaHoffs) January 28, 2023

Playing this one loud for Tom Verlaine



pic.twitter.com/q8VfDOgUcO — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) January 28, 2023

Tom Verlaine 1949-2023



"I've lost a hero…. You introduced me to a world that flipped my life upside down. I am forever grateful." – Michael Stipe pic.twitter.com/csmxXhKPht — R.E.M. HQ (@remhq) January 29, 2023

Sad 2 hear of @TELE_VISION_TV #tomverlaine passing today. He made incredible music that greatly influenced the US & UK punk rock scene in the ‘70’s RIP pic.twitter.com/hbntmsLqMm — Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) January 28, 2023

listened to Marquee Moon 1000 times. And I mean LISTENED, sitting still, lights down low taking it all in. awe and wonder every time. Will listen 1000 more. Tom Verlaine is one of the greatest rock musicians ever. He effected the way John and I play immeasurably. Fly on Tom. — Flea (@flea333) January 29, 2023

RIP Tom Verlaine. Along with Patti Smith’s Horses, Marquee Moon ranks as one of if not THE best New Wave album of the 70’s punk era. I bought it when it came out and saw them on their first tour with Blondie opening! It was a great gig. I still play the album to this day ❤️M pic.twitter.com/R7Qvqxy8DA — Simply Red (@SimplyRedHQ) January 29, 2023

RIP Tom Verlaine . Marquee moon was a touchstone for me in my younger days. American music I understood. — Lol Tolhurst (@LolTolhurst) January 29, 2023

Marquee Moon is… a perfect album; a foundational record for me; a hip guitar tutorial; an encapsulation of New York cool; a mystery I'll never solve. Tom Verlaine will be missed. — Paul Smith (@paulsmithmusic) January 28, 2023

Aww man…rest well, Tom Verlaine pic.twitter.com/rxCcUNYtVi — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) January 28, 2023