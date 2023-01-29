Tributes pour in for Television frontman Tom Verlaine

Tributes for Tom Verlaine, the singer and guitarist behind the NYC rock band Television, who has died aged 73, have begun pouring in from admirers and musicians from across the globe.
Active throughout the 1970s, the American rock band achieved success as an early fixture of CBGB and is considered one of the most influential groups in the development of punk and alternative music. Taking inspiration from jazz and 1960s rock, the music of Television and Tom Verlaine was innovative and experimental, with their 1977 debut album, Marquee Moon, being considered a staple of the contemporary punk era.
Chris Stein is one of the musicians who took to social media to hastily pay tribute to the artist, sharing a photo of Verlaine beside a caption that reads: “I met Tom Verlaine when he just arrived in NYC I guess ’72. He had long hair and came to my apartment with an acoustic guitar and played some songs he’d written. Both Tom and Richard Hell have told me that I auditioned for the Neon Boys but I don’t remember”.
In addition, the British singer, songwriter, and musician Billy Idol, who emerged in 1970s London on the opposite side of the punk movement, wrote on Twitter: “Sad 2 hear of [Tom Verlaine’s] passing today. He made incredible music that greatly influenced the US & UK punk rock scene in the ‘70’s RIP”.
Meanwhile, the Australian-American guitarist of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Flea, wrote: “listened to Marquee Moon 1000 times. And I mean LISTENED, sitting still, lights down low taking it all in. awe and wonder every time. Will listen 1000 more. Tom Verlaine is one of the greatest rock musicians ever. He effected the way John and I play immeasurably. Fly on Tom”.
Other names from across the world of entertainment and music, including Debbie Harry, Vernon Reid, Tim Burgess and Susanna Hoffs, also left their tributes.