Tributes pour in for singer Sixto Rodriguez, dead at 81









Tributes for the legendary singer Sixto Diaz Rodriguez are pouring in as news of his death hits the music world and beyond. Rodriguez, as he was more commonly known, rose to fame as the subject of the documentary Searching for Sugar Man.

The news of the songwriter’s death was confirmed by Stephen ‘Sugar’ Segerman, who runs Rodriguez’s official website.

“We’ve confirmed with his daughter, Sandra, that he passed away yesterday, 8 August, at 17:30 Detroit time,” read the statement from Segerman. It was known that Rodriguez had been ill for some time after a stroke.

Rodriguez turned 81 last month and celebrated the event with a small gathering of musicians despite not being in “great shape”.

The site shared a message of sadness on its official Twitter page: “It is with great sadness that we at Sugarman.org announce that Sixto Diaz Rodriguez has passed away earlier today. We extend our most heartfelt condolences to his daughters – Sandra, Eva and Regan – and to all his family.”

As the subject of the famed documentary Searching for Sugar Man, the folk songwriter has gained a heap of musical followers, many of which have come out to pay tribute to the star.

Musician The Kiffness shared on Twitter: “A legend with the most amazing life story. In the US he lived in relative obscurity, but was hugely popular in here South Africa without him ever knowing until much later on. We will never witness a story like his in our lifetime again.”

Primal Scream bassist Simone Marie Butler said of the musician: “[I] was lucky to see him live at the Royal Albert Hall a few years ago. I’d say most of the audience including myself were in tears by the end. What a beautifully unique soul.”

Journalist Thomas Hobbs noted Roriguez’s mammoth impact: “Incredibly sad to hear that Rodriguez has passed away. Cold Fact and Coming From Reality are two of the greatest albums of the 1970s, and his story of experiencing delayed adulation/fame carries a romance that will never not be inspiring. RIP to a legend.”

Brian Jonestown Massacre leader Anton Newcombe also shared his tribute to the musician: “RIP Sixto Rodriguez – I’m happy your people found you before you passed on.”

See the tributes in full below.

See more It is with great sadness that we at https://t.co/9WGxD2zahl announce that Sixto Diaz Rodriguez has passed away earlier today.



We extend our most heartfelt condolences to his daughters – Sandra, Eva and Regan – and to all his family.



Rodriguez was 81 years old. pic.twitter.com/H88hWZyfz8 — SugarMan.org (@sugar_man) August 9, 2023

See more was lucky to see him live at the @RoyalAlbertHall a few years ago. I’d say most of the audience including myself were in tears by the end . What a beautifully unique soul. Sail on Sixto Diaz Rodriguez X pic.twitter.com/x8emo7HqW4 — simone marie (@simonemarie4) August 9, 2023

See more RIP Sixto Rodriguez aka Sugar Man 🙏🏼❤️



A legend with the most amazing life story. In the US he lived in relative obscurity, but was hugely popular in here South Africa without him ever knowing until much later on.



We will never witness a story like his in our lifetime again. pic.twitter.com/Q8QO8wcdKY — The Kiffness (@TheKiffness) August 9, 2023

See more Incredibly sad to hear that Rodriguez has passed away. Cold Fact and Coming From Reality are two of the greatest albums of the 1970s, and his story of experiencing delayed adulation/fame carries a romance that will never not be inspiring. RIP to a legend https://t.co/HKMTCmbcrN — Thomas Hobbs (@thobbsjourno) August 9, 2023

See more RIP Sixto Rodriguez – I’m happy your people found you before you passed on. pic.twitter.com/hAGANCBkSz — anton newcombe (@antonnewcombe) August 9, 2023

See more 🎥 Sixto Rodriguez performing 'Crucify Your Mind' on Later…With Jools Holland back in 2012 🙌 pic.twitter.com/lx8Z5HNzmG — Far Out Magazine (@FarOutMag) August 9, 2023

See more We are saddened to hear of the passing of Sixto Diaz Rodriguez. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends.



The legendary 'Sugar Man' played here four times in total, most recently in 2018. pic.twitter.com/OMwPRk2X4K — Royal Albert Hall (@RoyalAlbertHall) August 9, 2023