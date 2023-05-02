Tributes pour in for Gordon Lightfoot









Tributes have been pouring in for the late Canadian singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot after the musician passed away Monday (May 1st) at the age of 84.

Known for folk hits such as ‘The Wreck of Edmund Fitzgerald’ and ‘If You Could Read My Mind’, it became apparent that Lightfoot was suffering with health issues after he had to cancel his forthcoming North American tour dates, however, no cause of death has been made public.

As a revered figure in Canadian culture, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau led the tributes stating: “We have lost one of our greatest singer-songwriters. Gordon Lightfoot captured our country’s spirit in his music – and in doing so, he helped shape Canada’s soundscape. May his music continue to inspire future generations and may his legacy live on forever.”

His literary songwriting also endeared him to the horror writer Stephen King who said: “Gordon Lightfoot has died. He was a great songwriter and a wonderful performer. ‘Sundown, you better take care/If I catch you creepin’ ’round my back stairs’.”

Having interviewed Lightfoot, George Stroumboulopoulos also paid tribute to the songwriter’s wise ways, poetically stating: “He sat on top of the mountain. He shared what he saw. For so many around the world, they knew our stories because of him. Rest in peace Gord. Golden forever. Gordon Lightfoot 1938-2023.”

Radio host Michael Des Barres also said: “When Bob Dylan reveres you & turns to you when he needs to, you know you’re dealing with brilliance. From Canada, Mr. Lightfoot became the Mark Twain of folk music. Trains, rivers, loneliness, romance. His songs were covered by just about everybody RIP.”

And other accounts shared testimonies from other late greats like John Prine who praised Lightfoot in the past, declaring him his hero and stating: “I know that night we went out and had a coupla beers and you were standing in the middle of Yonge Street singing the chorus to this, so this is for you, Gord.”

