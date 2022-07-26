Tributes pour in for late 'Goodfellas' actor Paul Sorvino









The entertainment industry took a blow yesterday with the news that actor Paul Sorvino has died, aged 83. In the aftermath, a host of Hollywood stars have taken to social media to pay tribute to the late actor.

Sorvino, the father of Oscar-winning actress Mira Sorvino, died from natural causes, his wife, Dee Dee, announced. Publicist Roger Neal announced that he died at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida.

“Our hearts are broken, there will never be another Paul Sorvino, he was the love of my life and one of the greatest performers to ever grace the screen and stage,” Dee Dee said.

Throughout his career, Sorvino starred in a variation of films, including Goodfellas (1990), The Gambler (1974), Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo and Juliet (1996), Oliver Stone’s Nixon (1995) and The Cooler (2003). Other notable roles include The Panic in Needle Park (1971), William Friedkin’s The Brink’s Job (1978), The Rocketeer (1991) and The Firm (1993).

Sorvino also received a Tony nomination and a Drama Desk Award for his standout performance in the original Broadway production of Jason Miller’s That Championship Season in 1973. He later starred in and directed his only feature, The Trouble With Cali (2012). The late actor also appeared in NBC’s Law & Order for a season, starring as Detective Phil Cerretta.

In a tribute shared on social media, Mira Sorvino wrote, “My father, the great Paul Sorvino, has passed. My heart is rent asunder- a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over. He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I’m sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend.”

The sad news comes following the recent deaths of his Goodfellas co-star Ray Liotta and Godfather star James Caan. In her tribute, Dianne Warren remembered the legendary actors: “Ray Liotta, James Caan and now Paul Sorvino, we can be pretty sure there’s a badass Goodfellas/Godfather mashup movie being made in Heaven right now!”

Ralph Macchio remembered his Lost Cat Corona co-star as “one of the truest and honest actors I had had the pleasure of working with and getting to know.” Forest Whitaker also shared a tribute to his Godfather of Harlem co-star, writing, “It was very special to get to sit quietly with the great Paul Sorvino, talking through the games of life. I’m sending much comfort and love to his family, and wish them all eternal blessings, love, and light.”

Meanwhile, Marlee Matlin, who starred alongside Sorvino in the 2013 film 4Closed, wrote, “I feel so fortunate that I had a chance to work with the great Paul Sorvino. And now I am so sad to read of his passing. Not only was he kind, he was so talented and so giving as an actor. I am sending my love to Mira and the rest of the family. He will definitely be missed. RIP.”

Elsewhere, Jason Alexander wrote, “From Baker’s Wife on Bway to Shakespeare in the Park to all the incredible film/tv roles – he was magnificent in all. Blessings to his friends and family.”

Rosanna Arquette wrote, “I’m so very sorry for Mira and her family’s loss of their kind and lovely papa Paul Sorvino. May he Rest In Peace.”

