Tributes flood in for the late 'Harry Potter' star Robbie Coltrane









Tributes have started pouring in for the late actor Robbie Coltrane, the star of the Harry Potter franchise who worked on the series across each of the eight instalments and has passed away at the age of 72.

Playing Hagrid in the Harry Potter movies, which are based on the novels of the same name by J. K. Rowling, Coltrane became a staple of the franchise alongside lead stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and Tom Felton. Becoming a series favourite, Coltrane’s Hagrid was given ample screen time throughout each instalment, largely thanks to the actor’s incredible performance.

Born in Glasgow in 1950, Coltrane’s first screen credit came in 1979 in the Richard Eyre-directed Play for Today named Waterloo Sunset. Shortly after, Coltrane featured in the influential fantasy flick Flash Gordon with Max von Sydow, Brian Blessed, Sam J. Jones and Melody Anderson, with the movie becoming a cult favourite across the world, with even the late Queen Elizabeth being a significant fan.

Later highlights came when he featured in the comedy National Lampoon’s European Vacation with Chevy Chase, gaining recognition on the international stage for his collaboration with director Amy Heckerling and screenwriter John Hughes.

Aside from the Harry Potter franchise, in the eyes of the general public, Coltrane was also known for his villainous role in the Pierce Brosnan James Bond movie Goldeneye. In Brosnan’s first outing as the character, Coltrane helped to create one of the best-ever 007 movies, becoming an unlikely antagonist alongside Sean Bean and Famke Janssen.

Speaking about the legacy of the late icon, celebrities from across the globe have taken to social media to send their tributes.

Actor and writer Stephen Fry writes: “I first met Robbie Coltrane almost exactly 40 years ago. I was awe/terror/love struck all at the same time. Such depth, power & talent: funny enough to cause helpless hiccups & honking as we made our first TV show, “Alfresco”. Farewell, old fellow. You’ll be so dreadfully missed”.

The Scottish leader of the SNP also paid tribute to the national hero, stating, “Very sad news. He had such range and depth as an actor, from brilliant comedy to hard-edged drama. I think my favourite of all his roles was Fitz in Cracker. Robbie Coltrane, Scottish entertainment legend – you will be hugely missed. RIP”.

James Phelps, who played Fred in the Harry Potter franchise also paid tribute, stating, “I will miss the random chats about all subjects under the sun.And I’ll never forget in September 2000, Robbie Coltrane came over to a very nervous 14yr old me on my 1st ever day on a movie set and said “Enjoy it, you’ll be great”. Thank you for that x”.

