Tribeca Festival set to close with ‘A Bronx Tale’ anniversary









The highly anticipated Tribeca Film Festival recently announced the opening and closing selections of this year’s edition, which will start on Wednesday, June 7th. According to the latest information released by the festival organisers, the 2023 version will begin with an important documentary titled Kiss the Future.

Produced by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, Kiss the Future focuses on underground artists during the siege of Sarajevo as well as the famous 1997 U2 concert. Given the harrowing sociopolitical developments taking place in the world right now, the documentary team hope that their work will provide relevant insights into the important relationship between art and resistance.

In a new statement, Matt Damon said: “We are grateful to the people of Sarajevo and to U2 for giving us the opportunity to help tell this special story. Though this event happened almost 30 years ago, we feel it has strong relevance to today’s world, serving as a powerful reminder that human creativity can provide a powerful antidote to even the most horrific of situations.”

Bono also commented on the documentary: “We know U2’s marquee is helpful in getting the lives of these local heroes to a wider audience, but even at my most puffed up, I couldn’t have imagined our tiny role being given so much care, attention and screen time by [director] Nenad Cicin-Sain. If defiance is the essence of romance, then the people of Sarajevo are the most romantic figures. Viva Sarajevo!”

In addition, the Tribeca Festival will end with a celebration of the 30th anniversary of Robert De Niro’s coming-of-age crime drama, A Bronx Tale. An interesting addition to De Niro’s filmography, which features his directorial sensibilities, the screening of A Bronx Tale will also include a conversation with the actor, co-star Chazz Palminteri and Jane Rosenthal.