Trey Parker explains why he is “embarrassed” by early seasons of ‘South Park’









The early seasons of South Park differ in the way that the show is largely set the scene of the fictional Colorado town as the creators introduce their brilliant characters. Since then, Trey Park and Matt Stone’s show has focused more on satirising the many facets of celebrity culture and politics.

Interestingly though, Parker once admitted that he is “embarrassed” by the early seasons of the show. Sitting down with The Hollywood Reporter, he said: “If I had to permanently erase anything from the library, it would basically be anything before season 4. It’s just embarrassing to watch. OK, we were, like, 26, 27. But it’s like, ‘Really? We thought that was funny? We thought that was well-written? Oh my God, this is terrible.'”

It’s fair to say that what one might find funny in their mid-20s, they might find cringe-inducing some ten or 20 years later. However, there is a sense of Parker being hard on himself here, and those early seasons of South Park helped him and Stone find their feet before deciding which direction to take their creation in.

It also ought to be pointed out that the fear of something not being funny is on Parker’s mind a lot. In 2020, he was asked if he ever doubts a South Park episode that is scheduled for release. “Oh, every single week,” he said. “Every single show. You can ask anybody. Every show, I’m always saying, ‘Oh God, can we call the studio? Can we call Comedy Central and tell them there’s no show this week?’ And I always have to get talked down by Matt, and he goes, ‘Oh, come on, it’s funny!‘ and I’m like, ‘But there’s nothing!'”

Parker added: “You know, it happens every week. Almost every week, too, even by the time we’re done with the show, I’m like, ‘Oh my god. I’m embarrassed this is going on television.’ It’s not even finished, it’s not going to make any sense, everyone is going to be like, ‘that is the worst show ever.'”

However, Parker also admitted that “South Park is way bigger than either of us,” acknowledging the fact that the work belongs to their audience rather than themselves and showing that Parker knows he is likely just being paranoid at being cancelled for his comedy (although by this point, it’s likely he never will).

He concluded: “And it’s this curse, and when we are doing it, I hate it. I’m pissed off, and I’m tired, and every single Tuesday, I say, ‘This is the worst show we’ve ever done!’ It’s brutal. But it’s something I am a part of that’s bigger than I am. That’s what is most important.”