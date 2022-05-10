Travis Scott set to perform at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards









Travis Scott faced widespread backlash for his mismanagement of the Astroworld Festival last year where multiple people died and hundreds were injured during his performance. The event was described as a “mass casualty” and many believed that Scott could have intervened to save human lives but he didn’t.

Following this debacle, hundreds of lawsuits were filed against Scott as retaliation from the 2800 alleged victims of the Astroworld Festival. In order to make his public image a little smoother, Scott promised to donate $5 million towards community initiatives but his treatment of Astroworld is still fresh in the minds of many music fans.

Since then, Scott has stayed out of the public eye but he recently played his first public concert at a Miami nightclub. Now, he is set to occupy a larger stage this weekend since he is going to perform in the 2022 edition of the Billboard Music Awards alongside country singer Morgan Wallen who was banned because he used racial slurs.

In a statement, the event’s producers MRC Live & Alternative claimed that this year’s lineup might be controversial but they have reached this decision collectively and stand by the artists that are highlighted. “We oppose discrimination, harassment, or racism of any kind. We believe in treating everyone with dignity and respect,” the statement read.

Adding, “After a thorough review and robust discussions internally and with the artist’s team, in which we found a demonstrated and ongoing commitment to meaningful work and outreach, we extended an invitation to participate in this year’s show.”

Travis Scott and Quavo performing Pick Up The Phone last night in Miami pic.twitter.com/A8hZQL4O6d — TRAVIS SCOTT FAN PAGE 🎪 RodeoTheAlbum (@RodeoTheAlbum) May 8, 2022