Travis Barker delivers hard-hitting cover of Adele song 'Easy On Me'









Drumming hero Travis Barker has shared a video of him performing a pop-punk version of Adele’s recent hit ‘Easy On Me’. The Blink-182 drummer delivers a hard-hitting rendition of the ballad, which can be viewed on his Instagram page. It features complex fills, covers every inch of the kit, and is led by his classic bass drum work.

Barker’s cover of ‘Easy On Me’ comes after Kanye West‘s Sunday Service Choir delivered their own version of the track. During a Sunday Service session from LA in late November, they reworked the song specifically to pay tribute to the late DJ and fashion legend, Virgil Abloh. “Go easy on me, father / I am still your child,” they sang on the cover. “And I need the chance to / Feel your love around”.

Adele returned with ‘Easy On Me’ in October, and the track broke a string of records upon release. It smashed the UK chart record for the highest first-week sales in four years. During the first week of release, it accumulated 217,300 chart sales, which was the highest since Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape Of You’, which hit 226,800 sales in January 2017.

Of ‘Easy On Me’ and Adele’s return, Tyler Goldsen of Far Out wrote: “‘Easy On Me’ is a good song, even if it doesn’t quite have an unmistakable hook like ‘Hello’ or ‘Someone Like You’. It’s still going to be huge, it’s still going to be the soundtrack to a million good crying sessions, and it’s going to act as the spark to what I’m sure is going to be another monster album. Weirdly, it’s nice to be back here. It feels like the world is back in its appropriate place, in some small way.”

Meanwhile, Travis Barker also enjoyed a fruitful 2021. He appeared in the video for Avril Lavigne’s latest single ‘Bite Me’, back in November. The track was co-produced by Barker and was released through his label, DTA Records. Barker also made headlines when he joined the Candian popstar as she performed the track on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. The performance saw the band dressed in red performing in a room smattered with graffiti.