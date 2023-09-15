See the trailer for upcoming Pete Doherty documentary ‘Stranger In My Own Skin’









A trailer has arrived, previewing Stranger In My Own Skin, the forthcoming documentary on the Libertines co-frontman Pete Doherty. The full trailer can be seen below.

Scheduled to premiere at the Zurich Film Festival, Pete Doherty – Stranger In My Own Skin is directed by the musician’s wife Katia DeVidas. DeVidas is also a member of his side project band, The Puta Madres.

It has now been announced that Pete Doherty – Stranger In My Own Skin will make its cinematic debut on November 9th, 2023. Audiences in several countries, including the UK, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Sweden, Switzerland, Belgium, Spain, the Netherlands, Poland, Canada, Ireland, and Austria, will have the opportunity to catch initial screenings of the film.

The official synopsis describes the feature-length documentary as “following English punk singer-songwriter and Libertines’ legendary frontman, Peter Doherty, as he plunges into the depths of addiction at the very height of his popularity.“

Continuing: “Over a period of ten years, the artist was intimately filmed by director-musician Katia deVidas, who shot more than 200 hours of exclusive footage. Doherty shares, in his own words, his emotionally charged fight to overcome his demons as he emerges from darkness back into the light.”

The trailer below gives a taste of scenes to come with a few reels of archival footage. In the clip, Doherty is heard singing a pertinent line from the Babyshambles B-side ‘The Man Who Came To Stay’: “If the whole world tells you, ‘you are the one’, I defy you not to believe them, my son”.

As the trailer rolls forth, we see a tabloid montage from the rocker’s years of controversy before it hints at his latter years of salvation, recovery and fatherhood.