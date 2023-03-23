New trailer released for Tommy Wiseau movie ‘Big Shark’









Tommy Wiseau, the filmmaker best known for The Room, has shared the trailer for his new movie, Big Shark. The new feature-length film will be Wiseau’s first directorial project since The Room.

Big Shark, which Wiseau stars in with fellow actor Isaiah LaBorde and Mark Valeriano, follows three firefighters, Georgie, Patrick and Tim, as they work to save New Orleans from an attack by the titular creature.

Wiseau plans to appear in person for this first series of self-branded “Pre-Premier” screenings. The roadshow theatrical rollout will continue for approximately eight months, with a release of the “Official Final Cut Version” of Big Shark to follow.

“Big Shark” will premeire on April 2nd with a debut screening at Cinema 21 in Portland, Ore. Other screenings of the film include being shown in theatres at Canal Place in New Orleans (April 28th and 29th), the Balboa Theatre in San Francisco, Calif. (May 5th and 6th), the Landmark Westwood in Los Angeles (June 2nd and 3rd) and the Village East by Angelika in New York City (August 10th, 11th and 12th).

Check out the first trailer for the new film Big Shark starring Tommy Wiseau down below.