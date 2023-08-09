Watch the trailer for ‘The Continental: From The World of John Wick’









The official trailer for The Continental has now been released by Peacock, adding to the ever-growing John Wick franchise and following on from the success of the first four films featuring Keanu Reeves.

Mel Gibson will lead the new miniseries that serves as a prequel to the mainline films. It focuses on Colin Woodell’s Winston Scott, who is the owner of the famous Continental Hotel in New York City.

The Continental becomes a chain of hotels across the world that acts as a safe neutral haven for assassins. The series will take place in the 1970s and features some serious disco tracks as well as the gun battles we might have already expected.

Gibson will play the crime boss kingpin opposite Woodell. The series will also feature Ayomide Adegun, Peter Greene, Ben Robson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Jessica Allain, Mishel Prada and Nhung Kate.

Greg Coolidge, Kirk Ward and Shawn Simmons are all serving as producers on the show as well as writing it with Ken Kristensen. The series will air on September 22nd later this year, with three episodes currently scheduled.

In our review of the most recent John Wick film, Chapter 4, we wrote, “The anxiety of the arrival of a new film when producers continue to push a franchise to its limits will always be present, but now that Stahelski has traversed a lengthier iteration of the showing, we know we will be in good hands should Wick turn up all guns blazing once again.”

Check out the trailer for The Continental below.